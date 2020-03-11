Ex-LA Sparks GM Hits Team With Gender Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The longtime general manager of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks is suing her former employer for gender discrimination, claiming her abrupt termination last fall was in retaliation for complaints about abusive coaches and toxic extramarital affairs among the team's top executives. In a 22-page complaint filed Tuesday in California state court, Penny Toler said Sparks organization claims she was fired for giving a fiery locker room speech in which she used "the N-word," but "male employees of the Sparks who have engaged in far more egregious conduct ... were never investigated, fired or otherwise disciplined." Toler said the team's alleged concerns...

