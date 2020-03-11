Hungary Can't Escape Holocaust Property Seizure Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Hungary and its national railway must face a proposed class action filed by Hungarian Jews seeking restitution for property seized during the Holocaust after a D.C. federal judge concluded Wednesday that the suit fell under an exception to federal sovereign immunity law. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell concluded that the plaintiffs — 14 Holocaust victims — had proven that Hungary was not immune from the suit since Budapest had used the proceeds of their allegedly expropriated property to engage in commercial activities in the U.S., including issuing more than $13 billion in bonds and buying military equipment from U.S. companies. Hungary's national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS