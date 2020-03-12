Zeppelin 'Stairway' Copyright Decision Modernizes Doctrine

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- On March 9, the en banc U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit unanimously held in Skidmore v. Led Zeppelin that a copyright defendant’s high degree of access to a copyrighted work does not lower the plaintiff’s burden to show substantial similarity between the copyrighted and infringing material. In announcing this decision — and upholding the jury’s verdict that Led Zeppelin’s iconic "Stairway to Heaven" did not infringe a lesser-known artist’s earlier composition — the en banc court reversed its own long-standing precedent and joined four other circuits in rejecting this doctrine (sometimes called the inverse ratio rule). Notably, the...

