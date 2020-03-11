Fortnite Player's Mom Sues Sony Over In-Game Purchases

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The mother of a Fortnite player filed suit against Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC in California federal court Wednesday, claiming the Playstation maker entices children to make purchases in video games behind their parents’ backs, then refuses to refund them. In the proposed class action, Brandi Crawford says her son is an avid player of Fortnite, a game that can be downloaded for free but requires an in-game currency called “V-Bucks” to buy skins and other in-game equipment. V-Bucks can be purchased through Sony’s PlayStation Network, which deducts funds directly from credit cards, debit cards and PayPal accounts, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS