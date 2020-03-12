Ohio Analytics Co. Wants Judge DQ'd In $5M Contract Fight

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- An Ohio-based analytics company wants to disqualify the judge assigned to its ongoing $5 million contract dispute with a Chinese market research company, raising impartiality concerns in a letter submitted Wednesday in New York federal court. Prosper Business Development Corp. says U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick should recuse himself from the case because he used to work for Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. In 2006, that firm represented Survey Sampling International, the majority owner of defendant company SSI (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Prosper said. "Weil Gotshal lawyers were the principal authors of all the corporate formation documents and various agreements ......

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS