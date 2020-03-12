Navy Federal Credit Union Settles Robotext Claims For $9.25M

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Navy Federal Credit Union, the biggest credit union in the United States, has agreed to pay $9.25 million to end claims it sent numerous unwanted robotexts to nonconsenting members of the public, according to a proposed settlement filed Wednesday in Virginia federal court. Plaintiff Ben Hawkins submitted the motion for preliminary approval to U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema and U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis, asking them to greenlight a $9.25 million deal that would resolve his proposed class action against the credit union, which has over 8 million members and allegedly sent the unwanted texts to as many as 66,000...

