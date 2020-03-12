Kids Get Legal Backup In Bid For Review Of Climate Case

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Public health experts, law professors and green groups are supporting a group of children's effort to have the Ninth Circuit review a panel's decision to sink their lawsuit claiming the federal government is endangering their futures by not acting to curb climate change. Several health groups, including the American Lung Association and American Pediatric Society, and a slew of doctors, told the Ninth Circuit in an amicus brief on Thursday that the court should grant the children's en banc rehearing request because the case could help force the government to change its policies and make the greenhouse gas emissions reductions that are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS