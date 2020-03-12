Calif. AG Asks 9th Circ. To Kill Block On Gig Economy Law

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- California should be allowed to enforce a controversial employment law against companies in the trucking industry, the state's attorney general has told the Ninth Circuit in the latest salvo in a sprawling fight over the new worker classification rule. In his opening brief on Wednesday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez made an error when he granted the California Trucking Association's request to block A.B. 5. The trial judge found that the trucking group would likely succeed in its argument that the law would fundamentally alter motor carrier operations in a way that violates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS