AGs Ask FTC To Crack Down On Workplace Noncompetes

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission needs to take action on all fronts if it wants to stop workplaces from harming competition through noncompete agreements that keep their employees unable to seek out better jobs, a slew of state attorneys general warned. Nineteen state attorneys general — including those for the District of Columbia, New York and California — wrote to the FTC Thursday to urge the agency to take a comprehensive approach to stemming the anticompetitive effects of employee noncompetes, one that included new rules, education and enforcement. "Noncompete agreements block low-wage workers from finding jobs that offer them better benefits and...

