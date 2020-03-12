Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tour Co. Cruises To Early Win In Suit Over Ill-Fated Trip

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Vacationers suing over a luxury European boat cruise that turned into a bus trip due to a mechanical breakdown saw most of their class action claims thrown out Thursday, with a Massachusetts federal judge granting the tour company an early win on all but part of a single count.

A disclaimer signed by the tourgoers on the ill-fated voyage prevented most of the travelers' claims from having the chance to go before a jury. The only part of the suit still in question, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper found, is whether Vantage Travel Service Inc. gave customers what they paid for or...

