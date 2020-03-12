Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Affirms $15M Fee Award For Dam Breach Deal Attys

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday attorneys from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Pomerantz LLP earned their $15 million cut of a $50 million deal between investors and mining giant BHP Billiton Ltd. despite an objector’s argument they were overpaid.

In a unanimous summary order, a three-judge panel found the lower court did not err when it approved the attorneys receiving 30% of the $50 million fund they secured for investors in a consolidated suit alleging BHP lied to investors about lax safety standards at a Brazilian processing facility prior to a massive dam breach. The panel shut down claims...

