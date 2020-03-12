Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lloyd's Off The Hook At 2nd Circ. For Olin Pollution Deal

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that Lloyd's of London does not need to cover Olin Corp. for remediation costs stemming from a 2009 settlement of suits over groundwater contamination from a California plant, saying the settlement agreement's terms as written preclude excess coverage.

In an order affirming a decision from the Southern District of New York, the panel wrote that despite a section of Olin's policies with Lloyd's, referred to as "Condition C," saying that coverage costs would be taken as a sum, thus putting those costs over the threshold for excess coverage, the settlement agreement makes an exception for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!