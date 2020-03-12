Calif. AG Unveils More Revisions To Proposed Privacy Law

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday revealed another set of modifications to draft regulations on how companies should implement the California Consumer Privacy Act, clarifying for businesses how to respond to consumer data requests and what exactly companies must disclose to consumers. The CCPA, which took effect Jan. 1, is the first legislation in the country giving consumers the right to find out what data online businesses, such as Google and Facebook, hold about them. Under the law, they can also request that the data be deleted and can opt out of the sale of that information. And California residents...

