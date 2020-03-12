Sprint, T-Mobile Reach Merger Deal With Calif. Utility Agency

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Sprint and T-Mobile have brokered a deal with the California Public Utilities Commission, with several strings attached to protect consumers, that would secure state approval for the $56 billion tie-up. The CPUC announced the proposed decision Thursday, one day after the last remaining states mounting a legal challenge to the merger unveiled settlements with Sprint and T-Mobile to clear the deal, bringing it significantly closer to reality. CPUC Administrative Law Judge Karl Bemesderfer on Wednesday submitted the proposal, which the public can comment on for 20 days. The commissioners could vote on it as early as April 16. But the CPUC put several...

