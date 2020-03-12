Feds Say Recordings 'Central' To Ex-LA Councilor's Charges

Law360, Los Angeles (March 12, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday revealed an array of potential evidence gathered by the FBI against former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander on charges of obstructing a public corruption investigation, including hours of secretly recorded conversations that are the "central piece" of the case. The information was given to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter at a trial scheduling conference after he asked prosecutors to "fill in the details" of an indictment that was unsealed Monday when Englander was arrested by FBI agents. A May 5 trial date was set on the seven-count indictment. Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander...

