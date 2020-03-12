NFL Retiree Dodges Contempt Order In Suit Funder Loan Fight

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday that a final judgment entered against a retired NFL player in a loan dispute with a litigation funder superseded a prior contempt order entered over his failure to set aside $800,000 worth of concussion settlement proceeds at issue in the lending battle. While Thrivest Speciality Funding LLC had urged a district judge to enforce a contempt order against Toby Wright over his failure to place proceeds he won from the NFL's landmark concussion settlement in escrow as they arbitrated their loan dispute, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody ruled that the final judgment entered against Wright...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS