Ex-BigLaw Atty's Bond Revoked After Backer Bails On Him

Law360, New York (March 12, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday revoked bail ahead of sentencing for a former Locke Lord LLP attorney found guilty of conspiring in a $400 million cryptocurrency scam after a guarantor said she no longer wanted to insure his freedom with her $750,000. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled that Mark Scott should surrender to authorities after prosecutors reported that a friend who put up the bail money said she no longer trusted Scott and argued that the convict had repeatedly violated the terms of his release by selling a car and spending money from a Cayman Islands bank account —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS