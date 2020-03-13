Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Camping World Settles Investors' Fraud Suit For $12.5M

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Recreational Vehicle company Camping World and its reality TV star CEO have reached a $12.5 million settlement agreement with investors who accused the company’s brass of hyping the company and then profiting by selling off their inflated shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc. and its chairman and CEO Marcus A. Lemonis, who stars in CNBC’s small business fixer-upper show “The Profit,” agreed to pay the multimillion-dollar sum to end allegations they artificially inflated the company's stock price, according to documents filed Wednesday in Illinois federal court.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, which still needs approval from U.S. District Judge Rebecca...

