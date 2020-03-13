Atty's Push To Dismiss Case Cost Client $638K, Jury Says

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A now-retired Kansas personal injury attorney botched his handover of a client's wrongful termination suit against Goodyear and caused several claims to be barred by the statute of limitations, a federal jury found, awarding the client $638,000. After deliberating for less than a day following a roughly two-day trial, the Kansas City jury on Thursday returned with a verdict in favor of plaintiff Cory Sylvia, who alleged that his former attorney James Wisler had committed legal negligence by pushing him to dismiss his suit against Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company without prejudice and refile it with new counsel. When Sylvia did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS