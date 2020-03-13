2nd Circ. Grounds Delta Flight Attendant's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld a win Friday for Delta Airlines Inc. in a suit brought by a flight attendant who said the airline violated gender discrimination law by firing her after she tested positive for cocaine and alcohol, saying she was distinct from male substance abusers the company kept on. A three-judge panel said the men were not Venus Stinnett's "comparators" under New York state gender discrimination law because they "had known substance abuse disabilities" and she did not. Nor did Stinnett show that the men "engaged in conduct similar to hers," the panel said. "These threadbare allegations, which actively undermine...

