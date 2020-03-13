Volleyball Coach Spikes Class Fraud Claims In Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge handed volleyball coach Rick Butler an early win over several class fraud claims that he and others misled consumers regarding past sexual assault allegations, but said a different class representative could take the remaining viable claims to trial. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly shaved three class fraud counts from consumer Laura Mullen's lawsuit claiming Butler, his wife Cheryl Butler and their youth volleyball club, GLV Inc., unlawfully concealed from parents and potential players allegations that he sexually abused several girls. But Mullen can't be the class representative to take the lawsuit's remaining deceptive business practice and procedural...

