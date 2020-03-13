IT Co.'s Arbitration Pacts Wiped Out Over 'Coercive' Demands

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has blocked IT company Agilant Solutions Inc. from enforcing arbitration agreements against workers in a proposed class action alleging it shorted them on pay, citing its “coercive and misleading” demands for the agreements while the suit was pending. Because Agilant “made no effort” to tell its employees that they would forfeit their claims by signing the agreements, and evidence suggests it may have adopted the arbitration policy “for the purpose of foreclosing plaintiffs from participating in this litigation,” the agreements violate contract law, U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods said. “The arbitration agreements cannot be enforced to...

