Ex-TSU Football Player Hits NCAA With Concussion Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A former Texas Southern University linebacker has hit the NCAA with a proposed class action, accusing the organization of failing to properly protect football players from head injuries despite knowing for decades about their devastating long-term effects.

Lernard Mack, who played for TSU from 1997 to 2003, said in a complaint filed Friday that he sustained "repetitive serious blows to the head" during his football days, thanks to the NCAA's failure "to adopt or implement adequate concussion management safety protocols."

As a result, Mack said, he now suffers depression, emotional instability, speech issues and memory loss, among other issues.

Mack said...

