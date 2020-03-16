Law Firm Investigator Can’t Pursue BofA Robocall Class

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a long-running proposed class action over unsolicited, prerecorded telemarketing calls from Bank of America, ruling Friday that the suing customer wasn’t harmed because he actually welcomed the calls as a paid investigator for a law firm specializing in robocall lawsuits. Plaintiff Mark Leyse was working for attorney Todd C. Bank at the time of the March 2005 phone call that prompted his lawsuit against BofA, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenson noted in her decision dismissing the case. As an investigator for the lawyer, Leyse called companies to find out more about the nature...

