FBI, DOJ Say Release Of Ex-FBI Atty's Texts Was Warranted

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice have asked a D.C. federal judge to end a suit brought by a former FBI lawyer, who worked on investigations into both Hillary Clinton's private email server and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, saying releasing her text messages to the press was warranted and didn't violate her privacy. Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page sued the FBI and the DOJ in December, alleging they violated her privacy by sharing her text messages with another former FBI agent, Peter Strzok, with the press. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, the FBI...

