Behavioral Health Ruling Supports Benefit Claim Appeals

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Litigating health benefit claim denials is extremely challenging for plaintiffs. Especially under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act — where many cases are decided under the arbitrary and capricious standard of review that upholds an insurance claim denial so long as the basis for the claim decision is viewed as reasonable by a court — overturning claim denials is often near impossible. Insurers have also insulated their claim decisions by developing coverage guidelines for various medical procedures, drugs, medical devices and courses of treatment. It is particularly daunting to convince a court to conclude that a claim denial is unreasonable when the determination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS