Directors And Officers' Increasing Climate Change Liability

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Climate change has been a focus in the U.S. for quite some time now, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published interpretive guidance on climate change disclosures a decade ago. However, the times are changing — and the potential liability for directors and officers has never been higher. Climate change disclosures have been debated at the highest levels of the SEC, and the plaintiffs bar can be expected to broaden their lawsuits beyond the usual fossil fuel producer or utility targets. Here we focus on the latest developments affecting director and officer liability. The SEC’s Position Directors and officers can...

