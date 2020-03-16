YogaWorks Investors Urge Court To Keep IPO Suit Alive

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- YogaWorks Inc. shareholders on Friday urged a California federal judge to reject the yoga studio chain's push to dismiss their lawsuit alleging the business hid financial problems before going public in 2017, claiming that company disclosures failed to factor in harm caused by its cost-cutting strategies. The shareholders' motion is the latest move in a proposed class action that YogaWorks is seeking to dismiss on grounds that its regulatory filings adequately warned investors about its business risks and that the shareholders' complaint is time-barred. The YogaWorks investors argue their complaint is timely, pointing to "fatally grim" quarterly financial results the company reported on Aug....

