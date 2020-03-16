Calif. Financier Seeks Sanctions For 'Abusive' Opposing Atty

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A California attorney and financier urged a California federal judge to sanction a U.K. racehorse auctioneer company and throw out its suit, arguing that its attorney lied under oath and used "abusive," "hardball tactics" to try to extort settlements based on frivolous claims. Gerald Wiener and his entity Finance California Inc. in their motion sought terminating sanctions and fees against Tattersalls Ltd., arguing that its attorney, Diana L. Courteau of Courteau & Associates, has been driven by "malicious motives" throughout her client's yearslong litigation. "From day one, plaintiff carried out this case through lies and misconduct," the motion said, adding that...

