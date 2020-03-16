Reliance Strikes $6M Deal In ERISA Suit Over $85M Stock Buy

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Reliance Trust Co. has agreed to pay $6.25 million to resolve an ERISA suit claiming the company let RVNB Holdings Inc. workers grossly overpay for their employer’s stock when it represented their retirement plan in an $85 million transaction. The workers asked the court to greenlight the deal in a preliminary approval motion Friday, saying the agreement provided an “excellent result” to the proposed class in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. “In light of the inherent uncertainty, and potential for delay, a settlement of $6,250,000 — approximately $5,000 per participant before fees and other costs are applied — is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS