Sacklers Say Major Purdue Deal Hinges On Longer Ch. 11 Stay

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The family who owns opioid maker Purdue Pharma LP asked a New York bankruptcy court Monday to extend a stay of legal action against them, arguing renewed litigation could sink a settlement that would let the company's assets be used to mitigate the national opioid crisis. In its filing, the Sackler family argued allowing litigation to proceed against them would endanger a settlement reached last year under which the family will give up its shares in the Purdue and the state and private parties that had sued them over its opioid sales tactics to assume ownership of the company. “Without the...

