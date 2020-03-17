Proskauer Nabs 3 Tax, Real Estate Attys From WilmerHale

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP has expanded its Boston office with the addition of a real estate team from WilmerHale that includes a tax specialist, the firm recently announced. Proskauer has secured tax attorney Robert Burke and real estate lawyers Keith Barnett and Sean Boulger, according to the firm’s Monday announcement. The team has expertise in real estate transactions and development projects including joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, leases and financing transactions, the firm said. Burke, a partner in the tax department and real estate group, specializes in partnerships, limited liability companies, S corporations, pass-through entities and real estate investment trusts, according to...

