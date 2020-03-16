Raydon Workers Win Class Cert. In ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge certified a class of current and former Raydon Corp. workers on Monday in their challenge to a company benefit plan’s $60.5 million stock purchase, rejecting arguments that class certification should be denied because the lead plaintiff was too angry. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas B. Smith’s February recommendation that she certify the class, agreeing with Judge Smith that arguments against class certification by Raydon and the bank that oversaw the stock purchase, Lubbock National Bank, don’t hold water. The fact that Stephanie Woznicki expressed frustration with Raydon in a series of...

