Landowner Tells 7th Circ. It May Need A Physics Lesson

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An Indiana property owner has urged the Seventh Circuit to reconsider its decision to let Charter run optical fiber over a utility easement on his land, slamming a three-judge panel's "false assertion" that photons and electrons get the same legal treatment. Stephen West, who got into a protracted struggle with the telecom and a Louisville-area utility that uses his Hoosier State property to run power lines, asked Monday for either a panel or full-court rehearing of the case against Charter. He said the panel's March 2 opinion didn't take into account the differences between fiber and electric lines over the easement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS