Pa. Justices Nix Appeal Over $700K Eagles Game Fight Award

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declined to hear a request seeking to reinstate a $700,000 damage award to a Dallas Cowboys fan who claimed the Philadelphia Eagles were negligent in providing security at their home stadium. The decision came Monday in a one-line order in which the state's high court did not give any explanation for rejecting an appeal by Cowboys fan Patrick Pearson, who was assaulted during a Cowboys-Eagles football game more than five years ago. Pearson brought his case to the Supreme Court in November, almost a month after a three-judge state Superior Court panel vacated the monetary award...

