Atty Pushes High Court To Review Tribal Lending Conviction

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A convicted Delaware attorney has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether tribal immunity should have shielded him from charges that he helped orchestrate a scheme to offer high-interest payday loans using several Native American tribes as a front. Wheeler Neff, who was convicted in November 2017 on charges that he and Philadelphia-area businessman Charles Hallinan partnered with American Indian tribes to offer loans with interest rates topping 700%, told the justices in a petition for writ of certiorari that a trial judge had erred when he instructed a jury that tribal immunity doesn’t extend to criminal prosecutions. “If the...

