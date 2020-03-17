Texas Backs Feds In 5th Circ. Over El Paso Border Wall Fight

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Texas has urged the Fifth Circuit to undo a block preventing $3.6 billion of defense funds from being used for the border wall, arguing that El Paso County, which had won the injunction, can’t interfere with federal immigration laws. In backing the Trump administration, the Texas Office of the Attorney General said local governments are prohibited under state law from implementing policies or taking other actions that interfere with the enforcement of federal immigration laws. El Paso County, it says, thus can’t sue the administration for reappropriating the defense funding for Southern border wall projects. “Even if some state law provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS