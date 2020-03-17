Tort Reform Legislation: Fla.'s Phantom Damages Bill Fails

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Florida’s legislative session ended on March 13, and with it went defense attorneys’ hopes this year for a bill that would have outlawed so-called phantom damages in injury trials. Elsewhere, ongoing legislative sessions in Georgia, Louisiana and Iowa have so far yielded mixed results for proponents of tort reform. Here, Law360 looks at the status of tort reform efforts in various state legislatures. Florida The insurance defense bar had high hopes for a bill that would have barred so-called phantom damages but it was not to be as the Florida Senate indefinitely postponed a key committee meeting and the proposed legislation...

