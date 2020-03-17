Del. Justices Say Partner Swap Kills Whistleblower Standing

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court told the Third Circuit on Tuesday that a partnership formed to file a whistleblower complaint against Sanofi-Aventis and Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2011 lost its legal grip on the case when it replaced one of its members, potentially sinking the group’s appeal of a 2018 dismissal. The justices took the position in answer to the appellate court’s questions on a matter of law regarding Delaware-chartered JKJ Partnership 2011 LLP’s standing to pursue the appeal and case. JKJ was formed by two doctors and a drug salesman in 2011 amid allegations that Sanofi-Aventis and other companies were marketing the then-blockbuster...

