Calif. Man Tells 9th Circ. To Restore $75M Roundup Damages

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California man who was awarded $75 million in punitive damages in a bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over the cancer risks of Bayer AG's weedkiller Roundup said that the verdict shouldn't have been slashed since the company refused to test those risks. Edwin Hardeman — whose punitive damages verdict was reduced to $20 million after his March 2019 trial — said that Monsanto's refusal to test Roundup for cancer risks despite knowing that its active ingredient glyphosate causes tumors in mice is reason enough to reinstate the verdict. Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer AG in 2018, also pressured...

