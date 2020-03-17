Real Estate Rumors: Barclays, Morris Moinian, AW Property

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Barclays Capital has loaned $650 million for Sotheby’s New York headquarters, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for 1334 York Ave., which has 506,074 square feet and includes retail space, part of which is occupied by Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar, Commercial Observer said. Developer Morris Moinian is canceling plans to build a hotel on Sixth Avenue in New York and is instead now hoping to sell the vacant lot where the project would have gone up, The New York Post reported late Monday. Moinian is hoping to get roughly $95 million for...

