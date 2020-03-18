Workers Say AutoZone Must Face $60M Suit Over 401(k) Plan

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- AutoZone workers are fighting an attempt by the auto parts retailer to scrap their suit alleging it cost 401(k) plan participants more than $60 million by steering their retirement savings toward an investment allocation service that offered high-cost funds and sent kickbacks to Prudential Insurance. Faith Miller and Michael J. Iannone Jr. — two participants in the AutoZone Inc. 401(k) plan that's worth more than $545 million and covers 15,000 employees — said in a motion Tuesday in Tennessee federal court that the company's exit bid "glosses over many of the facts" in their suit alleging the company breached its fiduciary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS