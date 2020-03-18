Builders Say Hotel Owner Can't Sue Over Government Project

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A luxury hotel owner can't sue developers over nearby construction, because they are properly performing the work according to their contracts with the local government, the builders have told a North Carolina federal court. Project developer SCP-EW River Place LLC and its general contractor Barnhill Contracting Co. said on Tuesday that they should get a win in Soho Wilmington LLC's suit seeking damages for the alleged nuisance. The builders said that everything they have done is in line with the city of Wilmington's initiative to revitalize the area. "All of the work being performed by Barnhill and its subcontractors is governed...

