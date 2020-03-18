LeBron Posted Unlicensed Dunk Pic On Facebook, Suit Says

Law360, New York (March 18, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida photographer hit LeBron James with a copyright suit on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, claiming the NBA superstar posted a photograph of himself dunking during a game on Facebook without permission. The allegedly infringing photo as it appeared on Facebook. Shutterbug Steven Mitchell's suit, pending before U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, seeks a minimum of $150,000 in damages for copyright infringement against James, his company Uninterrupted Digital Ventures LLC and another James-controlled entity called LRMR Ventures LLC. "Defendants did not license the photograph from plaintiff for its website, nor did defendants have plaintiff's permission or consent to publish the...

