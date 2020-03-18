Facebook Looks To Toss App Cos.' Antitrust Class Action

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Facebook has urged a California federal court to toss a lawsuit from app developers alleging the social media giant employed a brazenly anti-competitive scheme to cement its dominance, arguing that competition produces companies that succeed and others that don’t. Facebook filed a motion Monday asking to dismiss a proposed class action targeting its control of an interface that provides developers access to its platform as well as its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as antitrust violations. The company derided what it characterized as a "meandering 110-page" complaint, in which it said the developers contended they could somehow mimic Facebook’s success, that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS