Nigerian Oil Co. Pushes To Nix $1.1B Arbitration Fight

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Nigeria's state-owned oil company has restated its bid for a New York federal court to drop litigation to enforce a nixed $1.1 billion arbitral award stemming from an offshore oilfield dispute, saying its alleged U.S. ties don't change the fact that the case belongs in Nigeria. Despite Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.'s alleged visits to the United States and purported use of U.S. bank accounts, the case involves a "purely Nigerian dispute between Nigerian parties," the oil company said on Tuesday. Its "random, fortuitous, or attenuated" contacts with the U.S. do not show otherwise, it said. Nigerian National instead argued that the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS