Union Fund Can't Hold Wholesale Grocer Liable In $58M Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has let C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. off the hook in a union pension fund’s suit claiming it was responsible for $58 million in withdrawal liability, finding that the company wasn’t the successor to the operator of a warehouse facility upstate. In his order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. granted C&S’ motion for summary judgment in the case brought by the New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund in January 2016 over a warehouse shut down in Syracuse, New York. The fund had alleged that C&S was the successor to the now-defunct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS