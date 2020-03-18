Plains To Face Most Of Property Owners' Oil Spill Claims

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Plains All American Pipeline LP must face the majority of property owners' claims in a suit brought after a massive 2015 oil spill polluted the California coast, a Golden State federal court has ruled. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez denied Plains' motion for summary judgment against numerous claims lodged by property owners affected by the rupture of one of the company's onshore pipelines, finding the disputed claims are triable issues. He dropped class claims for negligent interference with prospective economic advantage, as well as violations of California's unfair competition statute, which he said the class had already conceded,...

