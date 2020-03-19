Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Affirms Toss Of Nonprofit CEO's RICO Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed the toss of a suit lodged by a human rights activist, who claimed the alleged smear campaigns by Fusion GPS against him and two others amounted to a conspiracy that violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. 

The appeals court agreed with the New York federal judge's decision to dismiss the case, saying he didn't err in finding Thor Halvorssen, founder and CEO of the Human Rights Foundation, failed to allege a pattern of racketeering activity by the research firm and executives of Venezuelan energy company Derwick Associates.

Halvorssen, a critic of corruption in Venezuela, alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!