US Bank Beats Crisis-Era RMBS Suit With 'Champerty' Arg

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank on Wednesday successfully defeated contract claims over pre-2008 residential mortgage-backed securities certificates with an argument that the entities suing it had obtained the right to do so with illegal intent. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick sided with the bank's argument that the eight investment vehicles suing it in New York federal court for allegedly breaching contractual duties as trustee for $665 million worth of RMBS certificates were only third parties to the agreements that actually pooled pre-financial crisis mortgages into the certificates. The investment vehicles were issuers of collateralized debt obligations, or CDOs, that were backed by the...

